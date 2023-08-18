InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,485.16

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,485.16 ($69.58) and traded as high as GBX 5,954 ($75.53). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,936 ($75.30), with a volume of 187,169 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.65) to GBX 6,300 ($79.92) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.21) to GBX 5,390 ($68.37) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,870 ($74.46).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,547.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,487.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,585.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,080.75%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.