Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

TILE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. 28,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Interface has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.94 million, a PE ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Interface had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $90,356.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 198,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,689.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

