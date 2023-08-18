Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.66

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.66 and traded as low as C$0.62. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

Intermap Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94.

About Intermap Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intermap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.