International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
International Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 835,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,283. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.
International Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.06%.
Institutional Trading of International Bancshares
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Bancshares
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.