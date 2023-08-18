International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 835,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,283. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

International Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,378,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,489,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

