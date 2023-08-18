International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.11

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.11 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 681073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

