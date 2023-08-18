Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Lifted by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $159.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

