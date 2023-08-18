Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 757,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,649. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

