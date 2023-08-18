Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 115.6% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.30. 1,943,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235,151. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

