Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 96,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 94,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.60.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

