Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.42

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.42 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 329715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

