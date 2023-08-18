Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.47. 13,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,306. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Investar has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $22.93.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. Investar had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Investar by 79.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

