Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 18th (ABNB, AC, AMAT, AMC, AMCX, AMP, AOT, APA, ARGGY, ATSG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 18th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $175.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $152.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $139.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.65 to $1.55. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $360.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 400 ($5.07).

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 470 ($5.96) to GBX 480 ($6.09).

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $49.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $116.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $88.00 to $85.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) had its target price cut by Guggenheim from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $177.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 950 ($12.05).

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $36.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $198.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its price target increased by Wedbush to $20.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $27.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) was given a C$126.00 price target by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.50 to $13.90. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $129.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $2.00 to $3.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $163.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $5.50. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $5.50. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $5.00 to $3.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Augusta Gold (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $17.00.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $18.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $207.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $207.00 to $209.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $140.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $11.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $483.00 to $461.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,350 ($29.81).

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $495.00 to $570.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.30) to GBX 250 ($3.17).

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $227.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $148.00 to $142.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $174.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $146.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $116.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 238 ($3.02).

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $46.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $23.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $365.00 to $375.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $49.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by CSFB from C$34.50 to C$33.00. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $230.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $162.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $132.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $125.00 to $135.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $135.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $136.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $127.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $9.50 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $2.90 to $2.50. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $203.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $8.00 to $7.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $13.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.25. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $12.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tremor International (LON:TRMR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 800 ($10.15).

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $8.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 660 ($8.37).

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $460.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $122.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $243.00 to $258.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $167.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $168.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $177.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $159.00 to $165.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $190.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $168.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $166.00 to $168.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $169.00 to $179.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $135.00 to $146.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $124.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $7.30 to $8.30. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $10.60. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

