Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 12,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 238% compared to the average volume of 3,833 call options.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

FYBR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. 831,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 335,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

