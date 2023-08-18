Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 272,061 call options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the average volume of 209,147 call options.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.77. 23,930,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,066,371. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $113.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

