Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.46. 816,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,040. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $600.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

