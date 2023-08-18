IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 5.1%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 2,647,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,833,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth about $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter worth about $28,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

