IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $485,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IRMD opened at $48.63 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on IRadimed from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 6.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IRadimed by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

