iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 1.28% of iRhythm Technologies worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $114.19. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $164.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

