iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,445,000. Robbins Farley raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.47. 1,103,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,975. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.