iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Dohj LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

