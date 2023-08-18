iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 358,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

ICLN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,192. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.68.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.1246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.