iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 488.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251,537 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 16.4% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $113,257,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.81. 1,855,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,281. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

