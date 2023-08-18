iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 158,448 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 136,420 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $36.46.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.33.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,012,000 after buying an additional 211,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 203,214 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,856,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 74,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.