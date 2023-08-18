iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.97. The stock had a trading volume of 365,844 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

