iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 103,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 102,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,657. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

