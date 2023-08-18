iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after buying an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,953,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,919,000 after buying an additional 82,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $38.42. 21,903,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,875,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

