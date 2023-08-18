iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) is Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,819,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,315,000 after purchasing an additional 287,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.98. 5,452,158 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.