iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424,863 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $61.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

