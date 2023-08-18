iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Increased by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,033 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,323,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,256,000 after acquiring an additional 739,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,175. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.