iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,698 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,244. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

