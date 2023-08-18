iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.16. The stock had a trading volume of 700,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,393. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

