iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.03. 51,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,224. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.