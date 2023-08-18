iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

