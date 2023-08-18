iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 142.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

