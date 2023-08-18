iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Summit X LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,213,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,986 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

