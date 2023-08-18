iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $17,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,499,629,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.61. 371,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.