Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 41,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited
