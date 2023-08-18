Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 41,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

