Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 19.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

