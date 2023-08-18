Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.00 and traded as low as C$11.38. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 1,978,526 shares traded.

IVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$18.50 target price on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

