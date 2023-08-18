J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 690,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 737,977 shares.The stock last traded at $193.87 and had previously closed at $199.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.25, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,469.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,254 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

