Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $205.21.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

