Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $154.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $205.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jack Henry & Associates
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.