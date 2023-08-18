Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.98. The company had a trading volume of 223,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $205.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after buying an additional 101,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after buying an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

