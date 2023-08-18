Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, reaching $157.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,052. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $205.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

