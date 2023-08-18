Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.