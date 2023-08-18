Jack in the Box (JACK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $133.00.

7/26/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Jack in the Box Inc alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.