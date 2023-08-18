Jack in the Box (JACK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) in the last few weeks:

  • 8/17/2023 – Jack in the Box is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/14/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/10/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $133.00.
  • 7/26/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $114.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/17/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/30/2023 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total value of $62,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

