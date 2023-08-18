Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.35.

JACK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 297,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.40, for a total transaction of $62,222.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,171,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

