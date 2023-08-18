Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of J opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

J has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 249,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 43,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

