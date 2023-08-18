Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 79,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 121,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
JANX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 495,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $6,167,799.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,117,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,140,885.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
