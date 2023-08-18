Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.00

Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.00 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 29044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

