JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Earnings Results

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

JD.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. JD.com has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

